To 'Most Talented' Samantha Ruth Prabhu, A Birthday Note From The Family Man Co-Star Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee shared this image. (courtesy: BajpayeeManoj)

First, let us all wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very happy birthday. The actress turns 36. Well, the award for the best birthday wish goes to Manoj Bajpayee. The actor has shared a throwback picture of himself and Samantha on Twitter. Manoj Bajpayee, in his birthday note, declared that Samantha is one of his “most talented and hardworking co-stars”. The note read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. One of the most talented and hardworking co-stars I have had the chance to work with. Have a great day ahead! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu.” Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha have shared the screen space in web series The Family Man, directed by Raj and DK. Samantha played the role of Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission, in the second season of the spy thriller series.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2. One of the most talented & Hardworking co-stars I've had the chance to work with. Have a great day ahead!#SamanthaRuthPrabhupic.twitter.com/rxNOydurxe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 28, 2023

A while back, in an interview, Manoj Bajpayee gave a shout-out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that he can relate to her dedication. He said, “Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking….But just the way I saw her working (physically) on the sets of Family Man. It scared me. Kitna sata rahi hai aapne aapko yeh.” To this, Samantha replied, “ I will try, Sir.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian version of Citadelalongside Varun Dhawan. The series is created by Raj and DK. Sharing pictures from the global premiere of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden,in London, Samantha wrote, “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on Kalidasa's Abhigyanam Shakuntalam. Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.