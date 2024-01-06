To Diljit Dosanjh, Birthday Wish From Chamkila Co-Star Parineeti Chopra: 'I Miss Us Singing Together'

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Parineeti Chopra wished her Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh on his 40th birthday. Parineeti shared a new still from their upcoming film Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the picture shared by Parineeti, the actors can be seen dressed as their part. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti plays Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera Chamkila!Happpy bday ji .. Wish you happiness and good health forever. I miss us singing together! And I cannot wait to show the world what we have created in Chamkila. The MUSIC, the magic." Take a look:

Mouni Roy, who shot a special song with Diljit Dosanjh, also wished him with an adorable post. Sharing pictures from their new song, Mouni Roy wrote, "This very special song is out now on a special day. Happiest of birthdays diljitdosanjh may you continue conquering the world with your talent & winning the hearts of everyone you cross paths with your warmth. Love ya x." Take a look:

Last year, Imtiaz Ali announced the project with a teaser. The film is a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. The teaser began with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we got a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd. Take a look:

Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in 2024 on streaming giant Netflix.

