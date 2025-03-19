To "Dear" Sunita Williams, A Message From R Madhavan: "Wonderful To See You Safe And Smiling"

After staying in the space for nine long months, Astronauts Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, have returned home in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft this morning. The whole world was waiting with a bated breath for her safe return and the prayers have been answered.

Joining the bandwagon of celebrities who welcomed Sunita Williams back home is R Madhavan. Sharing the video of her coming out of the capsule, Madhavan wrote, "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. #sunitawilliams ..Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space this is all Gods grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered .. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you." Madhavan's message was punctuated with a series of folded hands and heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore, both former Navy pilots, had flown to the orbital lab on June 5 last year on what was supposed to be an eight-day mission and the first crewed flight of a Boeing Starliner. They were left stranded after the Starliner capsule suffered propulsion issues. Deemed unfit to fly, it returned uncrewed in September.

Amid uncertainty over their return journey, NASA reassigned them to SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, and a Dragon spacecraft was sent in September with a two-member crew, instead of the usual four, to make space for the stranded astronauts.

After a series of delays, a Dragon spacecraft carrying a relief team docked at the space station on Sunday.

The space capsule deployed its parachute before a splashdown in the ocean off the coast of Florida. Ms Williams was seen waving and flashing thumbs-up signs as she came out of the capsule.

On the work front, R Madhavan played Nambi Narayanan in his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film received praise from critics and the audience alike. Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men.

He will be next seen in Test alongside Siddharth and Nayanthara. The film will release on Netflix.