To Birthday Girl Vamika And 'Best Parents' Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, From Actress' Brother Karnesh

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned 1-year-old. Karnesh Sharma, brother of Anushka Sharma, shared a collage on his Instagram story on Vamika's 1st birthday. The collage features Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika. Sharing the photograph, Karnesh wrote: "Happy growing up kiddo, lots more memories to the best parents." Anushka Sharma often shares glimpses of her family and friends on social media. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2020 and welcomed their daughter Vamika, last year on January 11, 2021. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are very protective of their daughter's privacy.

Check out Karnesh Sharma's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Karnesh Sharma's Instagram story

Last year, the actress put out a statement emphasising the need for privacy for her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika. She thanked the paparazzi and fan clubs for not publishing pictures or videos of Vamika. Anushka gave her statement a few days after paparazzi took pictures of Vamika, when the actress and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Addressing the fan clubs and the paps, Anushka wrote "It was kind and highly mature of you." The actress' statement addressed to the paparazzi and her fan clubs read, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter." She added, "A special thank you to fans clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images."

Virat Kohli also sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating after they did a shampoo commercial together. The couple dated for a few years and got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017.