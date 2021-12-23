The View Anushka Sharma Woke Up To. Pic Inside

Anushka Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram story

"Mornings like these," wrote Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa

Anushka Sharma often shares pictures of herself and her family on social media. Anushka Sharma is currently with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in South Africa ahead of Team India's test series against the country. On Thursday, Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story that feature herself enjoying her time by the lake. The actress shared the photo and wrote, "Mornings like these." Anushka Sharma has previously dropped pictures of the view when she arrived in South Africa. The actress has been spending time with her daughter while Virat Kohli is preparing the test series against South Africa.

Check out Anushka Sharma's story here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a note on her social media account where she thanked the media for not sharing her and Virat's daughter Vamika's photos on social media. When Team India was leaving for South Africa, the paparazzi clicked Vamika's photos. However, the pictures were not shared on social media. "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Check out Anushka Sharma's story here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Meanwhile, India is all set for the match with South Africa in a Test series scheduled for December 26. Anushka Sharma along with daughter Vamika and Virat Kohli is also in South Africa.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's started dating on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a closed ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.