To Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan, With Love From Kareena Kapoor - See Post

Sara Ali Khan with dad Saif. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Sara Ali Khan, who celebrates her 28th birthday today, got a super cute greeting from Kareena Kapoor. The actress posted a picture collage on her Instagram stories. The first picture is a throwback of little Sara with dad Saif Ali Khan. The second one features Sara with brother Jeh. Kareena Kapoor captioned the pictures, "Birthday babe." She added, "Happy birthday beautiful Sara Ali Khan. Have a fantastic year." Replying to Kareena's Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Thank you K." Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and they got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in February 2021.

See Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's Instagram exchange:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.