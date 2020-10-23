To Birthday Girl Malaika Arora, With Love From BFF Kareena Kapoor And Sister Amrita

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy birthday, Malaika Arora! The actress turned 47 on Friday and we can't keep calm. Malaika's BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor, and her sister Amrita Arora kick-started her birthday by sharing adorable greeting on social media. Kareena Kapoor posted a stunning picture of herself and Malaika Arora and wrote: "Happy birthday, darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons." Kareena also shared a birthday greeting for Malaika on behalf of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Amrita Arora wished her sister by sharing a gorgeous picture of her with this note: "Yo mimi, it's time to get ok, or I'm coming for ya. Love you! Happy birthday."

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. She quarantined at her home and after almost two weeks, she shared in a post that she has recovered from the virus. "I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support," she wrote in her post.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among others. She recently featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She has also judged the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, with Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.