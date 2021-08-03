To Birthday Girl Arpita Khan, With Love From Husband Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aaysharma)

It's Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday today. On her special day, her husband and actor Aayush Sharma wished her in the sweetest way possible on social media. The couple are currently holidaying in Maldives. Sharing two pictures of himself and Arpita from their vacation, Aayush Khan described Arpita as a "wild spirited person" and wrote: "Happy birthday you mad one... Always be the wild spirited person you have always been. You are one of a kind and trust me there is nobody in this world who can replicate the love and happiness you can spread. Stay blessed always."

The couple got married in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 18 in 2014. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed son Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born on December 27, on mamu Salman Khan's birthday.

Earlier this year, Aayush Sharma shared a loved up picture with Arpita Khan and called her his "main." Here's the photo we are talking about:

On their anniversary in November last year, the couple wished each other with adorable posts on social media. "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy anniversary, my love. For the first time, we are not celebrating together but I am so happy you're doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness, happiness, gossip, fights, differences and...I miss you and love you, Aayush Sharma," read Arpita's post while Aayush's note read: "Happy anniversary, my love... We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you... Love you always."

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which was produced by Salman Khan. He will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will also star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.