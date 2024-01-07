To Bipasha Basu, 45 Today, An Aww-Dorable Birthday Post From Husband Karan Singh Grover

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: karansinghgrover)

Actress Bipasha Basu, 45 today, rang in her birthday with an adorable wishg from her husband Karan Singh Grover. On Sunday, the actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, posted a picture of his wife with their baby daughter and wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie! @bipashabasu You are always the brightest light, have the most beautiful smile, the heartiest laugh, say the funniest things and the wisest words have the purest soul, are the most giving being, the best part about everything and you'll always have all my heart. I love you so much. Happy birthday monkey."

Take a look at the post we are talking about:

On Sunday, the birthday girl also shared a picture to thank her fans. “Love is all that I can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes. Just a Lucky Girl #itsmybirthday,” she wrote along with the picture.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed 2024 with a lovely post and wrote, "The most unforgettable year of our lives. Full of joy, love, celebration and pinch of extreme suffering, pain and chaos. All the ingredients required to make us a stronger, better and upgraded version of us. All happened exactly how it was decided by us. Wouldn't change a thing."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 and they named her Devi. Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.