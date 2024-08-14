To "<i>Baabulal</i>" AKA Johny Lever, A Birthday Wish From <i>Baazigar</i> Co-Star Kajol

Actor and comedian Johnny Lever, who is celebrating his 67th birthday today, received a heartwarming wish from his Baazigar co-star and Bollywood actress Kajol. On the actor's special day, Kajol shared a throwback picture from the sets of Baazigar on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Baabulal ka birthday hair, cake khanaa zarorri hain. Happy Birthday Johnny Lever." For the unversed, the birthday boy played the role of a caretaker in Kajol's 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Kajol and Johnny Lever have worked together in a number of films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Arjun, Ishq, Raju Chacha among others. Take a look at Kajol's wish below:

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhnny Lever's co-star in many films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, called himself a fan of the comedian. During an old interaction with the media at an event, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which joke of Johny Lever he liked the most. Shah Rukh said, “Aur sirf jokes nahi, actually logon ko shayad kam maloom hai, Johny bhai sabse intelligent, khoobsurat, philosophy aur religion ki baatein karte hain. Main inka fan isliye hun (And not just jokes; actually, not many people might know, Johny bhai does the most intelligent, beautiful talks about philosophy and religion. That's why I am his fan).”

Johnny Lever has been a part of many films including Golmaal, Total Dhamaal, Coolie No.1 among others.