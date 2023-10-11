To Amitabh Bachchan, An Adorable Birthday Wish From Khakee Co-Star Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared the image. (Courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 81st birthday today. Ajay Devgn, who has worked closely with the Don star in several hit films wished the actor in the sweetest possible way. Sharing a candid image with Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness." For those wondering, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have shared screen space in a number of films like Runway 34, Major Saab, Khakhee etc.

See what Ajay Devgn posted for Bollywood's Big B:

Joining the bandwagon was also superstar Chiranjeevi, who wished his "idol" via an adorable post. He wrote in his wish, "A Very HAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY. Guru Ji @amitabhbachchan ! May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!! This Birthday of yours is also very special for me, because I am looking forward to meeting you, my idol,virtually tonight on your legendary KBC show!!"

Take a look at the post here:

Other Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Madhavan and Riteish Deshmukh also extended their heartfelt wishes on the superstar's big day:

Take a look at their wishes below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan made an appearance outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa on Wednesday afternoon. The superstar, who greets his fans outside his residence every Sunday, broke the usual tradition to make a special appearance in the middle of the week on the occasion of his birthday. The Don star was spotted in a yellow kurta and a peach shawl as he waved at his fans and greeted them with folded hands. Here are some picture of the film veteran as he is seen smiling widely while waving at his fans:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Big B is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. He co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Kalki 2898 AD alongside his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.