To Actress Sudhaa Chandran, An Apology From CISF For Stopping Her At Airport Over Prosthetic

A day after Sudhaa Chandran opened up about an incident where she was asked to remove her prosthetic limb by the airport authorities, the veteran actress-dancer received an apology from the Central Industrial Security Force on Twitter. Replying to a news report carrying Sudhaa Chandran's story, the authority wrote: "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics and assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers."

CISF apologises to actor Sudhaa Chandran after she shared a video on being stopped at airport for prosthetic limb. "We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics & assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." pic.twitter.com/oaVThYB0Lv — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Sudhaa Chandran, in her Instagram video requested PM Modi as well as the concerned authorities to take "prompt actions." She said, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me."

She described the incident in her video and added, "Every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."

Sudhaa Chandran, who lost her leg in an accident a few years ago, is best-known for being a part of TV shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz and all the seasons of Naagin. She has also won a Natioanl Award for her role in the Telugu film Mayuri, which is based on her life.