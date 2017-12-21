Tiger Zinda Hai Preview: All Set For Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Swag Se Swagat? Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens tomorrow

Tiger Zinda Hai: Still from the film. (Image courtesy: aliabbaszafar) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai releases tomorrow Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles Tiger Zinda Hai is finally over. The Ali Abbas Zafar - directed film hits the screens tomorrow and it seems the Internet can't keep calm as Salman's film is already trending. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film explores the story of Tiger (an Indian spy) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy) as a team. In the first film, Tiger and Zoya worked against each other only to fall in love during a mission and later elope to escape the wrath of their respective governments. But in Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger and Zoya are a team who have just one mission - peace. The film is a fictionalized retelling of a real life incident where 25 Indian nurses were kidnapped in Iraq in 2015. Stars have already loved Tiger Zinda Hai's trailer and so do we. Here are a few reasons why we can't keep calm about Tiger Zinda Hai, which releases tomorrow:



#1 The Power-Packed Chase And Action Sequences



Tiger Zinda Hai will be a massive thrill ride, all thanks to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. From guns and car chases to helicopter sequences, Tiger has done it all in the film. Salman also has a big surprise for his fans. The tiger will be pitched against a pack of blood thirsty wolves. The makers revealed that the sequence with wolves was a risky one for the superstar and required the assistance of special wolf trainers.



#2 The Swag Se Bhare Songs



Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai's song, which was released by the makers a few days ago is already a blockbuster hit and has become the Internet's favourite. Another song from the film titled Dil Diyaan Gallan is soothing and full of love. Also, Salman





# 3 Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Chemistry



"Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is it exploits it in the most beautiful way," said Ali Abbas Zafar and we can't agree more. Salman and Katrina will feature in a film together after five years. Excited to see the duo on-screen together again?



We have already booked our tickets for Tiger Zinda Hai. Have you?



