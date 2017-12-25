Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Sensational' With Over 100 Crore

Highlights
- Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the 100 crore mark
- The film has made Rs 114. 93 crore so far
- Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th film to make over Rs. 100 crore
#TigerZindaHai#TZH is Salman Khan's 12th film to cross 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017
Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [ 320.34 cr]
Two films in 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [ 300.45 cr]
A look at Salman vs Salman:
Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#Tubelight 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun] #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017
Here are Tiger Zinda Hai's three day collection at the box office:
#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it's creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017
Even with fabulous ticket window story, Tiger Zinda Hai failed to receive favourable reviews. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2-star rating and said it lacks logic. "If Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it," he wrote. Film critic Raja Sen had a problem with the film's runtime. "At an exhausting two hours and forty minutes, I really don't care if Tiger is alive or a vegetable - whether he's Zinda or Tinda, really - but this film needed to be much tighter," he said, giving the film 2.5 stars out of five.
Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film explores the story of Tiger (an Indian spy) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy) as a team. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.