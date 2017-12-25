Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Sensational' With Over 100 Crore

December 25, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Still from the film. (Image courtesy: Suniel Shetty )

Highlights

  1. Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the 100 crore mark
  2. The film has made Rs 114. 93 crore so far
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's 12th film to make over Rs. 100 crore
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai is 'sensational' on Day 3 and has witnessed a 'remarkable' growth tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tiger Zinda Hai, which had an 'extraordinary' start at the box office has crossed the 100 crore mark in just three days and currently stands at 114.93 crore. Great news for Salman Khan - Tiger Zinda Hai is his 12th film to cross the 100 crore mark (highest by any actor) - "Tiger Zinda Hai #TZH is Salman Khan's 12th film to cross 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor... Highest grosser: Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 320.34 cr) Two films in 300 cr Club: Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 320.34 cr) and Sultan ( 300.45 cr ) India biz," tweets Taran Adarsh.
 

A look at Salman vs Salman:
 

Here are Tiger Zinda Hai's three day collection at the box office:
 

Even with fabulous ticket window story, Tiger Zinda Hai failed to receive favourable reviews. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2-star rating and said it lacks logic. "If Tiger Zinda Hai roars loud enough at the box-office, we've got to live with it," he wrote. Film critic Raja Sen had a problem with the film's runtime. "At an exhausting two hours and forty minutes, I really don't care if Tiger is alive or a vegetable - whether he's Zinda or Tinda, really - but this film needed to be much tighter," he said, giving the film 2.5 stars out of five.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film explores the story of Tiger (an Indian spy) and Zoya (a Pakistani spy) as a team. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

