Tiger Shroff's Pet Cat JD Dies, Actor Writes Goodbye Note

"Hope you come back to us," wrote Tiger Shroff (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff's beloved pet cat, named JD, died recently. The Baaghi 3 actor wrote an emotional note on Instagram on Saturday morning and shared it along with an adorable photo of the furry one. "God bless you my brother. Thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. Hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until I come join you again! I love you so much," read Tiger's post. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also mourned the loss of her "little fur baby" on Instagram: "My handsome little fur baby... You were the most gentle, loving, and pure soul I've ever known. Thank you for choosing us in this lifetime. I love you forever. RIP, little angel," she posted along with her favourite photo of JD. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacted with the sad emoticons on the posts.

See Tiger and Krishna's posts here:

Meanwhile, Tiger and Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff remembered their pet cat JD in the fondest of words and wrote: "Goodbye our JD. You gave us 17 years of only pure love."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff's new film Baaghi 3 hit the screens on March 6. In a week, the film recorded a collection of Rs 90.67 crore. Tiger's film was briefly joined by Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium last Friday. Box office collections of both the films have been affected as cinema halls across India have been shut as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.