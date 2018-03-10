Tiger Shroff Is A Complete Hero, Says Baaghi 2 Director Baaghi 2 director said that Tiger Shroff is willing to whatever the director asks of him - dance, action or even a bare body shot - in no time

Share EMAIL PRINT Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. (Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff) Mumbai: Highlights Tiger is ready to give a bare body shot in 5 min, says Baaghi 2 director He is an actor who is a complete hero: Ahmed Khan Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani Baaghi 2. Ahmed Khan spoke about it at the launch of &TV's dance reality show High-Fever on Friday. "I haven't done much choreography since the last one year, but as a choreographer or as a director, I think I see Tiger Shroff right now as a hero. Because you ask him to dance, he is ready, tell him to do action, he does it out of his limits, Baaghi.



"Look-wise, there is a transformation in him. I asked him for a haircut and he was ready. He is an actor who is a complete hero. Whether it is songs, action, acting or anything, he is ready. I think Tiger Shroff is complete in terms of everything. Of course, there are Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh... these are the boys who are ready to go," Ahmed Khan added.







Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Baaghi 3 even before the Baaghi 2 trailer had come out. Ahmed Khan said he is overwhelmed by the confidence of the producer.



On the pressure for Baaghi 3, he said: "Its announcement took place even before the trailer release and it came from a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala, who is the number one producer in Bollywood right now. So, the amount of confidence he has on me and Tiger (Shroff), we're overwhelmed with it."



"He told us one thing, 'See, you have taken the action level to such a level in Baaghi 2, now you have to take the action on a higher level. We have started preparations to create something very interesting and nice for the audience in Baaghi 3. I am sure we will come victorious because audience support is tremendous."

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:34pm PST



For now, he is focussed on the forthcoming release of Baaghi 2.



"The action that people have seen in the trailer is just 25 per cent of what's in the film. Once you watch the film, it is completely different," he said.



, and will release on March 30.



