Baaghi 2 Song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Love-Soaked College Days

You have seen Tiger Shroff fight crazy. Now, here's a moonstruck version of him. O Saathi, the new Baaghi 2 song is a beautiful track which documents the college love story of Ronnie (Tiger) and Neha, played by Disha Patani. O Saathi begins with Ronnie trying to reach out to Neha, who appears to be avoiding him but he is the absolute lover-boy and finally convinces Neha to exchange numbers. Thus begins their love story, which will make many remember their college sweet hearts. Ronnie and Neha's college scrapbook has sweet loved-up memories ranging from being on phone all night to whispering sweet little nothings in each-others' ears.
Highlights
- O Saathi is the second Baaghi 2 song to be released
- "College love is always special!" Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter
- Baaghi 2 releases on March 30
On Twitter, this is how Tiger Shroff introduced the song: "College love is always special! Watch Ronnie and Neha's love story," while Disha Patani added: "Those were the days." Sung by what is being said Atif Aslam (though vocal credits seem to have been missing), O Saathi has been composed by Orko.
Watch O Saathi from Bhaaghi 2 here:
Comments
Baaghi 2 releases on March 30, 2018.