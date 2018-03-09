Baaghi 2 Song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Love-Soaked College Days

On Twitter, this is how Tiger Shroff introduced the song: "College love is always special! Watch Ronnie and Neha's love story!"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2018 20:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baaghi 2 Song O Saathi: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Love-Soaked College Days

Still from O Saathi (courtesy iTIGERSHROFF )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. O Saathi is the second Baaghi 2 song to be released
  2. "College love is always special!" Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter
  3. Baaghi 2 releases on March 30
You have seen Tiger Shroff fight crazy. Now, here's a moonstruck version of him. O Saathi, the new Baaghi 2 song is a beautiful track which documents the college love story of Ronnie (Tiger) and Neha, played by Disha Patani. O Saathi begins with Ronnie trying to reach out to Neha, who appears to be avoiding him but he is the absolute lover-boy and finally convinces Neha to exchange numbers. Thus begins their love story, which will make many remember their college sweet hearts. Ronnie and Neha's college scrapbook has sweet loved-up memories ranging from being on phone all night to whispering sweet little nothings in each-others' ears.

On Twitter, this is how Tiger Shroff introduced the song: "College love is always special! Watch Ronnie and Neha's love story," while Disha Patani added: "Those were the days." Sung by what is being said Atif Aslam (though vocal credits seem to have been missing), O Saathi has been composed by Orko.

Watch O Saathi from Bhaaghi 2 here:



Comments
O Saathi is the second from the movie to be released. Mundiya, which is a redux of Punjabi number Mundiyan To Bach Ke by Labh Janjua, released earlier this month. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 marks Disha Patani's second Bollywood movie, about which she told IANS: "It is a beautiful story and Ahmed Khan has spoon fed me everything from Day 1 and he knows the character more than me. He is an all-rounder, so thanks to Ahmed Khan, this is my best performance as he forced me to bring out the best of me."

Baaghi 2 releases on March 30, 2018.
 

Trending

o saathibaaghi 2 song

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................