Baaghi 2 Song Lo Safar: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Album Of Bittersweet Memories

Baaghi 2 is full of bittersweet surprises. Lo Safar, the new song from the movie was shared on Tuesday and it features glimpses of Ronnie (played by Tiger Shroff) and Neha's (Disha Patani plays the role) troubled love life. The song begins with Neha making a request to Ronnie, who then appears to leave the college hostel and move away from Neha. As the song progresses, it is punctuated with flashback memories which lets us inside Neha and Ronnie's secret wedding. As Ronnie walks out of the college campus, he takes a last look at all that he is leaving behind. For Ronnie, moving away from Neha appears to be an impossible task but as soon as he remembers the bruised face of Neha, he keeps his pace up. Once the song begins, what exactly happens to Neha remains unknown. During certain instances on his journey, Ronnie imagines Neha to be with him but soon realises that she is just a figment of his imagination. Lo Safar is the third song from the movie to be released. Composed by Mithoon, the beautiful track has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Ahmed Khan has directed Baaghi 2, who says Tiger Shroff is his favourite "hero". In a recent interview with IANS, he said: "I haven't done much choreography since the last one year, but as a choreographer or as a director, I think I see Tiger Shroff right now as a hero. Because you ask him to dance, he is ready, tell him to do action, he does it out of his limits, for a bare body shot he is ready in five minutes because he is always fit." Baaghi 2 releases on March 30.