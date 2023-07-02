Viral: Disha Patani And Ex-Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Spotted Together

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SAMTHEBESTEST_)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no strangers to dating rumours. After years of chatter of them being a couple, it was reported last year that they were headed for splitsville. Tiger Shroff even confirmed on Koffee With Karan that he is single. However, over the past few days, the two stars have been spotted together sending their fans into a tizzy. On Saturday, the two stars were spotted in Delhi with Krishna Shroff – Tiger Shroff's sister – attending a mixed martial arts event. Sharing an image of the two at the event interacting, one fan wrote, “Tiger and Disha together again,” and added a heart-eye emoji.

While Tiger Shroff was dressed in a black T-shirt, pants and shoes, Disha Patani stepped out in a crop top, white pants and sneakers.

Earlier, in another video, posted by a fan, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are seen inside an aircraft. Also seen with them is Danny Dangzogpa's son Ringzing Dangzogpa. The video, recorded by Disha, has Ringzing sitting opposite the actress andTiger Shroff sitting beside him. While Disha Patani and Ringzing are seen posing, Tiger Shroff appears to be smiling while avoiding the camera

Here are some more glimpses of the couple shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah.

Meanwhile, in March this year, on the occasion of his birthday, Tiger Shroff received a birthday message from Disha Patani. On Instagram, she shared an adorable picture of the Heropanti actor wearing a tiger-printed kids' hoodie. In the caption, she said, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day Tiggy." Needless to say, it was a moment that had fans swooning and going “aww” in unison. Read all about it here.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Yodha and Project K. Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.