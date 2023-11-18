Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's Film Enters The Rs 200 Crore Club

Salman Khan in the poster of the film. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has entered the Rs 200-crore club at the domestic box office. As per the latest box office report released by Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has collected Rs 13 crore (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 6. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 200.65 crore. The film was released on November 12 (Diwali Day). The Maneesh Sharma directorial is the fifth movie in the Yash Raj Spy universe. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a key role.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, earlier, said Salman Khan's Tiger 3 “holds strongly” at the box office. He added that the film's collection “will be severely impacted on Sunday due to the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final. Sharing a poster of Salman and Katrina Kaif, he wrote, “Tiger 3 holds strongly on Day 5, with collections similar to Bhai Dooj holiday, on a working Thursday. Sunday Rs 43 crore, Monday Rs 58 crore, Tuesday Rs 43.50 crore, Wednesday Rs 20.50 crore, Thursday Rs 18 crore. Total: Rs 183 crore.” He added, “The mass pockets continue to dominate, contributing a large chunk of revenue… Biz on Fri [evening onwards] and Sat should be strong, but will be severely impacted on Sun due to the India vs Australia WorldCup 2023 final match [2 pm onwards]. Tiger 3 [Tamil + Telugu] Sunday Rs 1.50 crore, Monday Rs 1.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 1.25 crore, Wednesday Rs 75 lakh, Thursday Rs 50 lakh. Total: Rs 5.25 crore.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “The YRF spy universe is obviously not meant for those that look for realistic, close-to-the-bones espionage thrillers but for everyone else (whether you Salman and swag) there is a lot in here. For good measure, the villain in this film isn't just another scowling, growling Pakistani agent. He gives the hero a run for his money.”