Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Progress Report On Salman Khan's Film

Salman and Katrina in Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 minted Rs 2.25 crore (all languages) on Day 17 at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. With its business on Tuesday, Tiger 3 is aiming to enter the Rs 300-crore club, as its total collection now stands at Rs 276.25 crore. The film's business on Day 17, which marks its third Tuesday in theatres, witnessed a slight dip compared to Monday's Rs 2.60 crore, added the report. The movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017]. As per the official Instagram page of Tiger 3's producer Yash Raj Films, Maneesh Sharma's directorial is inching closer to the ₹ 500-crore mark across the globe. The spy-thriller has made Rs 447 crore (worldwide), so far. That's not all. In an Instagram post, the makers claimed that the film is also “the highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of the Indian cinema.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet.”

Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the Yash Raj Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathaan and War. Tiger 3 also features Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. The superstar reprised his role from Pathaan, which interestingly featured Salman Khan in a cameo role. Talking about sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman told ANI, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”

In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi, Simran and Revathy in important roles.