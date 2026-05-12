Inside Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026: Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle, Hilary Duff On The New Issue

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff and Nicole Williams English have officially been unveiled as the cover models for the 2026 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Revealed exclusively on TODAY on May 11, each photo shows the women at striking beachside and tropical locations across the world. From Florida's Fort Myers coastline to Botswana, Montauk, South Caicos and Mexico's Baja California Sur, the edition leans heavily into destination glamour. While doing so, it also highlights women from very different corners of entertainment and media.

Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in an Andi Bagus swimsuit, while Duff posed for photographer Kat Irlin wearing OYE Swimwear. James Macari and Ben Watts respectively, photographed Haddish and Williams English.

The magazine, which features 34 women this year, introduces influencers, actors, athletes and entrepreneurs in one of its biggest lineups yet. Familiar names such as Bethenny Frankel, Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher, Camille Kostek and Remi Bader also feature this year.

Speaking on TODAY after seeing her cover for the first time, Haddish got emotional. “I think it is gorgeous. I think it is everything that I've dreamed of since I was a little girl,” she said.

The actress also shared how meaningful the shoot felt because of her late grandmother, who had worked as a swimsuit model herself. “Just being there and just feeling like, ‘Wow, I wish my grandma was alive. I wish my grandma would've seen this,'” Haddish added.

Earle, meanwhile, described the experience as surreal. Calling it a “pinch-me moment,” the influencer admitted, “It has not settled in at all. I can't fathom it.”

According to the magazine, the 2026 issue focuses heavily on inclusivity, body diversity and “authentic representation.” Editor-in-chief MJ Day said the goal this year was “celebrating individuality,” adding that every woman featured brings “relevance, resilience and range” beyond traditional expectations, as quoted by TODAY.

The issue will be available digitally through the magazine's platforms. Print editions begin rolling out in select markets on May 14 before going nationwide on May 26.