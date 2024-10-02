Brownprint India Tour: AP Dhillon's Second Concert Tickets Sell Out In 15 Minutes

Tickets for popular Punjabi musician AP Dhillon's India tour were sold out in record time and generated over Rs 10 crore in sales, the organisers said on Tuesday. The Canada-based singer, known for hits such as Brown Munde, Excuses and Insane, is set to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh as part of his upcoming Brownprint India Tour. Promoted and produced by White Fox India, the first show will begin in Mumbai on December 7 followed by another performance in New Delhi on December 14 and the final stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

"In a staggering display of star power, the tour amassed Rs 10 Crore in ticket sales within just 15 minutes of going live and is now officially fully sold out. This lightning-fast sell-out underscores Dhillon's immense popularity and the fervent anticipation surrounding his comeback to his homeland," White Fox India said in a statement.

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox India, said Dhillon's India tour will deliver an unforgettable experience that will redefine live music in the country. "The phenomenal sell-out of AP Dhillon's tour is a testament to his unrivaled popularity. We're poised to deliver an unforgettable experience that will redefine live music in the country," he added.

Dhillon's Brownprint India Tour will be his second tour of the country after he performed in India in 2021. A complete sold-out show within just 15 minutes of tickets going live shows the excitement and anticipation of Dillon's show after three years. What makes Dhillon so popular is how he has managed to seamlessly blend Punjabi lyrics with urban techno beats, which resonated with the youth.

