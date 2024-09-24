<i>Thunderbolts</i> Teaser Trailer: Florence Pugh's Mission Begins Her Villain Arc

Marvel fans assemble, for we have some good news. On Monday, September 23, the teaser trailer of director Jake Schreier's upcoming superhero flick Thunderbolts was unveiled. Led by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, the film will hit the screens on May 2, 2025. While Florence plays the role of Yelena Belova, Sebastian essays the character of Bucky Barnes. David will portray the role of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. Thunderbolts centres around a team of reformed villains, who are put together by the US government to carry out covert missions. Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell and Lewis Pullman are also a part of the project.

The teaser trailer begins with Yelena Belova confiding to her father Alexei Shostakov that she feels empty. “There is something wrong with me, an emptiness. I am just drifting and I don't have a purpose,” she says. When Yelena gets trapped in a vault-like room with the other misfits, she realises that someone wants all of them dead. “Everyone here has done bad things,” admits Yelena, before highlighting the misdeeds caused by the other reformed villains. The voice in the background of Louis-Dreyfus' character reveals that although they are brought up with the belief that there are good and bad guys, in reality, “there are bad guys, and there are worse guys. And nothing else.”

Thunderbolts is infused with high-octane action sequences, explosions and gun fights that is likely to keep viewers hooked to their screens. The action-adventure is based on Kurt Busiek's acclaimed comic series of the same title. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige with Scarlett Johansson, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Louis D'Esposito acting as executive producers. Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo and Lee Sung Jin have written the film's screenplay.

Back in March, Florence Pugh offered viewers a glimpse of her shooting session for Thunderbolts in Atlanta. Marvel Studios dropped a video on Instagram where Florence gave a “sneaky” virtual tour. She also revealed her superhero costume. Take a look at the video:

Florence Pugh is also set for the release of John Crowley's We Live in Time, alongside Andrew Garfield. The rom-com will premiere on the big screens on October 11.