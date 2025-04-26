Florence Pugh's <i>Thunderbolts</i> Advance Bookings Are Now Open In India

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Marvel's Thunderbolts will release in India on May 1, 2025. The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. Advance ticket sales for Thunderbolts are now available in India.

Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero flick Thunderbolts is set to release in India on May 1, 2025. The film features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour in the lead roles.

As Thunderbolts approaches its release date, Marvel India has officially announced that the film's advance ticket sales are now open. Sharing a short clip from the movie, the makers wrote, "We are as excited as the Red Guardian ”YEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!” Book your tickets now! Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts only in cinemas May 1."

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts features Florence in the role of Yelena Belova, Sebastian plays the character of Bucky Barnes while David will shine as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.

The plot centres around a team of reformed villains, who are put together by the US government to carry out covert missions. The supporting cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman in key roles.

Last year in September, the makers unveiled the teaser trailer of Thunderbolts. It begins with Yelena Belova confiding to her father Alexei Shostakov that she feels empty.

“There is something wrong with me, an emptiness. I am just drifting and I don't have a purpose,” she says.

When she gets trapped in a vault-like room with the other misfits, she realises that someone wants all of them dead. The voice in the background reveals that although they are brought up with the belief that there are good and bad guys, in reality, “There are bad guys, and there are worse guys. And nothing else."

Based on Kurt Busiek's comic series of the same title, Thunderbolts marks the end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is bankrolled by Kevin Feige with Scarlett Johansson, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Louis D'Esposito acting as executive producers.

Releasing on May 1 in India, Thunderbolts will compete with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the box office.