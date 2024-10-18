At <i>We Live In Time</i> Premiere, Andrew Garfield's Plus One Was A Giant Cutout Of Florence Pugh. Talk About Chemistry

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film We Live In Time. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the movie premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. While Andrew attended the event, Florence failed to mark her presence due to her prior work commitments. She is currently in New Zealand, filming for her upcoming Netflix series East of Eden. While Florence sent her good wishes from "far away", Andrew more than made up for her absence as he walked the red carpet with a life-size cutout of the actress.

The cutout was dressed in the same sheer black outfit, which Florence Pugh wore to a previous screening of We Live In Time. Andrew jokingly posed with the cardboard cutout to show that, despite her absence, Florence is actively part of the film's promotional activities. The Spiderman actor added a whimsical touch to the event by dressing in a crisp blue suit and a quirky shirt, which he paired with a paisley pattern scarf.

Andrew Garfield's shenanigans got a big thumbs-up from Florence Pugh. The actress shared a clip of Andrew posing with her cutout on Instagram and wrote, “Adorabobble. Look at us go.” The next slide featured a similar image from the event, to which Florence said, "LOL. Genius. Well done Andrew!"

Florence also extended her apologies for missing the London debut of We Live In Time. She wrote, “It truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release but I'm raising a glass from very far away. Love to you all. Fingers crossed you don't get up and leave.”

Directed by John Crowley, We Live in Time features Andrew Garfield as Tobias. He is struggling with a divorce from his first wife. Soon after, Tobias meets Florence Pugh's Almut when she unintentionally hits him with her car. The surprise encounter changes their lives for good as they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time. Together, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

We Live in Time will release in the UK, next year.