We Live In Time Trailer: Florence Pugh-Andrew Garfield's Love Through The Ages

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Step into the whimsical world of John Crowley's We Live in Time, where Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield show off their rom-com chops. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer. The film is scheduled to release on October 11. The trailer introduces viewers to Almut (Florence Pugh), a rising chef and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), a recent divorcee, whose lives collide in a serendipitous encounter that alters their destinies forever.

Their relationship unfolds through poignant snapshots-from falling deeply in love to building a home and forming a family. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when a truth shakes the very foundation of their bond. Through the highs and lows, navigating the constraints of time, Almut and Tobias learn to cherish every moment of their unconventional love story.

The trailer gracefully chronicles their evolving romance over a span of 10 years, beginning with the fateful moment Almut accidentally hits Tobias with her car, to later recounting their unique love story to their young daughter.

The film is set to debut worldwide at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Earlier, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, StudioCanal, the Paris-based film production and distribution company, sold the rights to A24 for distribution in the United States.

Nick Payne, renowned for his work on The Crown and Netflix's 2021 rom-com The Last Letter From Your Lover, wrote the screenplay in collaboration with StudioCanal.

The film is produced by Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin for StudioCanal.