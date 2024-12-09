Ryan Reynolds Defends Pairing With Andrew Garfield After Social Media Users Mock Him

Ryan Reynolds has issued a lengthy statement defending his pairing with Andrew Garfield for Variety's upcoming chat show, Actors on Actors. After the duo was announced for season 21 of the show, some social media users mocked the Deadpool star for being paired up with Mr Garfield who recently delivered another hard-hitting performance in We Live in Time, alongside Florence Pugh. Users claimed that Mr Reynolds was a comedic actor who may not be able to provide the same nuance as someone like Mr Garfield.

"Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father who's wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool," read the post by the X (formerly Twitter) user which triggered the reaction from Mr Reynolds.

Responding to the post, Mr Reynolds defended the comedic genre while explaining the challenge of his craft.

"Correct. Andrew's a genius. He and Florence are magic together in, WE LIVE IN TIME. They're heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy," wrote Mr Reynolds.

Dramatic work is difficult. And we're also meant to SEE it's difficult which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective. Comedy is also very difficult. But has an added dimension in that it's meant to look and feel effortless. You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching. I think both disciplines are beautiful. And both work beautifully together."

The Green Lantern star stated that both comedy and drama "subsist on tension", adding that, "both thrive when subverting expectation".

"Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective. Your favourite comedy might be Anchorman. Mine might be Lars Von Trier's, Melancholia," he concluded.

Correct. Andrew's a genius. He and Florence are magic together in, WE LIVE IN TIME. They're heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy.… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2024

Also Read | "I Don't Yell" Says Ryan Reynolds On Soft Parenting And How It Is Different In Today's Generation

Internet reacts

After Mr Reynolds' response, some users came in his support, acknowledging that the platform was about two actors talking about their respective works.

"You go on with another actor to talk about your acting experiences/things you've been in. It's not a competition it's just 2 actors appreciating one another's work while promoting their own," said a user, while another added: "Thoughtfully expressed. People don't understand how difficult putting together a work of art is."

However, some said Mr Reynolds did not need to respond to the trolls who were baiting him into a controversy.

"He needs to log off, clearly this stuff gets to him. Don't go searching for things you know will bother you," said a user, while another chimed in with: "It's sooo embarrassing. No one is saying comedy is not hard...he's clearly sooooo insecure he has to constantly defend himself."