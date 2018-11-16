Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 8: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan's Film Is At Rs 140.40 Crore

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan (Courtesy taranadarsh)

"Thugs Of Hindostan is a debacle," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted with an update on the film's box office collection so far. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's big Diwali release has managed to collect Rs 140.40 crore in eight days, including the collections of Tamil and Telugu versions. Thugs Of Hindostan scored half a century on the opening day but eventually the film's collections went down. On Thursday (Day 8), the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film collected Rs 2.60 crore. “Thugs Of Hindostan is a debacle. Did 37.61% of its extended Week one business on Day 1 itself, while the remainder 62.39% was done from Day 2 to Day 8 (seven days).Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime business, but the Hindi version will fold up around Rs 150 crore. Thugs Of Hindostan (Hindi): Thursday Rs 50.75 crore, Friday Rs 28.25 crore, Saturday Rs 22.75 crore, Sunday Rs 17.25 crore, Monday Rs 5.50 crore, Tuesday Rs 4.35 crore, Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore, Thursday Rs 2.60 crore. Total: Rs 134.95 crore,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

#ThugsOfHindostan is a DEBACLE... Did 37.61% of its *extended Week 1 biz* on Day 1 itself, while the remainder 62.39% was done from Day 2 to Day 8 [seven days]... Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*, but the *Hindi version* will fold up around ₹ 150 cr [+/-]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, released to poor reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. "Big, bloated, bombastic, Thugs Of Hindostan is a period saga that banks solely upon action and spectacle for impact. It might entertain large swathes of the audience, but it is ultimately too tacky and unconvincing to lay legitimate claims to being India's answer to Pirates Of The Caribbean. It isn't even a poor copy," he wrote.

Set in the 1795, Thugs Of Hindostan follows the adventurous story of the thugs' battle against the East India Company for free India.