<i>Thug Life</i> Releases All Over India Amid Language Row, No Shows In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life has released everywhere in India and the rest of the world, but in Karnataka amid the controversy over the veteran cinema star's "Kannada was born of out Tamil" remarks.

According to the official website of online ticketing platform BookMyShow, there were "no watch options" for Thug Life in Karnataka. This includes no shows for the movie in the state's capital Bengaluru, and other major cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali, Kolar, Kalaburgi, and Shivamogga.

Screenshot of BookMyShow website showing "no watch options" of Thug Life in Karnataka.

Last week, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) threatened to ban the film over Haasan's comments.

As the controversy spread, Haasan went to the Karnataka High Court to ensure its release in the state. The high court, however, cautioned the Tamil star about misusing free speech, urging him to apologise.

An adamant Haasan, who also serves as producer on Thug Life along with its director Mani Ratnam and Udhayanidhi Stalin, refused to apologise for his comments. He also decided to not release the film in the state right now.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam almost 40 years after their celebrated movie Nayakan.

Meanwhile, Haasan expressed grief over the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday during the felicitation ceremony of the winning IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Eleven people died and 47 were injured as thousands tried to enter the stadium.

"Heart wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon," he wrote on X on Wednesday night.

Heart wrenching tragedy in Bangalore. Deeply distressed and my heart reaches out to the families of the victims in this moment of grief. May the injured recover soon. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2025

