<i>Thug Life</i>: More Gain Than Loss Due to Controversy?

Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life will not release in Karnataka — but will that really hurt the film?

According to film industry experts, the producers might face a loss of around Rs 12 crore, which is significantly less compared to the publicity the film has received due to the controversy.

For the promotion of any big-budget film, producers usually spend anywhere between Rs 30 to 50 crore — without any guarantee of how much profit the film will eventually earn. Before the controversy, Thug Life had very little buzz. But ever since the controversy erupted, the film has consistently remained in the news.

The film's case is still under judicial consideration, but outside of Karnataka, it is all set to release nationwide tomorrow — Thursday, June 5.

Film trade analyst Girish Wankhede says, “The film not releasing in Karnataka may lead to a loss of Rs 7 to 8 crore. But if we consider that amount as part of the film's marketing spend — which has significantly increased its visibility and generated buzz — then this loss could actually turn into a gain. The whole world now knows that Thug Life is a film starring Kamal Haasan, directed by Mani Ratnam, with music by AR Rahman. Before the controversy, the film barely had any attention.”

Film distributor and cinema owner Raj Bansal adds, “The film's advance booking in Hindi alone stands at approximately Rs 65 lakh. Across all languages, its advance bookings have already crossed Rs 10 crore — and this number is expected to grow further before the release.”

Kamal Haasan's last release Indian 2 was a box office flop. His last blockbuster, Vikram, had a stellar run, earning Rs 247.32 crore net in India and Rs 414.43 crore worldwide.