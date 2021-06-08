Throwback To The Time When Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar Met Dia Mirza In Spain

Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar with Dia Mirza (Image courtesy: @azmishabana18)

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has taken us back to the days when she met actress Dia Mirza in Spain. Shabana's latest Instagram post is proof. On Tuesday, Shabana posted a throwback picture of herself with Dia Mirza on the platform. The picture also features Shabana's husband and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing with the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress on the streets. All of them are flashing their beautiful smiles in the frame. While it is a treat to see the trio together, Shabana's tourist look deserves your attention.

Remembering the day, Shabana wrote, "In Spain .. what seems like a long time ago .. #DiaMirza." We couldn't ignore a fan's comment that read, "Ahaaa these cheerful faces...Lovely pic." Many Instagram users dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi's post here.

Shabana Azmi worked with Dia Mirza in the 2011 film like Love Breakups Zindagi. Shabana played the role of Dia Mirza's mother in the film. They also collaborated for Dus Kahaniyaan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Shabana Azmi frequently shares pictures of her vacation diaries on her Instagram handle. Take a look at her pictures here.

In terms of work, Shabana Azmi has also acted in films like Ankur, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Thodisi Bewafaii, Arth, Namkeen, Amar Akbar Anthony and Neerja to name a few.