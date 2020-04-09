Throwback Thursday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor In A Rare Pic

Ranbir Kapoor with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (courtesy: bohobollywood)

Our throwback Thursday just got better, courtesy a viral picture of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. No, the aforementioned photograph is not from the sets of the 2016 film. It appears to be taken way before the film released. The picture, which has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to both the actors, is going insanely viral. TBH, we are not surprised at all, keeping into consideration the massive popularity of both the stars. In the picture, both the actors, dressed in fairly casual outfits, can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space in Karan Johar's 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also starring Anushka Sharma. The film also featured Fawad Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also made cameo appearances in the film. The Taal actress also worked with Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (he directed the film) in the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, co-starring Akshaye Khanna.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju (Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic). The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.