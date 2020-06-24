Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri And Tiny Suhana With Rani Mukerji On The Sets Of Paheli

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gauri_khan8)

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's 2005 film Paheli completed 15 years on Wednesday and on the occasion, we chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture of the stars from the sets of the film. The picture is special for one more reason - it also features Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri, who produced the film, and their daughter Suhana. Paheli, which released on June 24 in 2005, is a Hindi remake of Mani Kaul's 1973 film Duvidha. In the film, set in Rajasthan, Shah Rukh Khan played a double role but more on that later. In the blast from the past, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen holding little Suhana in his arms with Gauri, Rani Mukerji and screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh standing next to him posing for the camera. The actor and Rani Mukerji can be seen dressed as their characters from the film.

Paheli, directed by Amol Palekar and produced by Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla, is the love story of a ghost named Prem (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who falls for a newlywed woman named Lachchi (Rani Mukerji). After their wedding, when Lachchi's husband Kishan (also played by Shah Rukh Khan) leaves the town for business, Prem takes his form and starts living with Lachchi. For those who don't know, Paheli was also India's official entry to the Academy Awards in 2006.

Apart from Paheli, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have also worked together in several films such as Chalte Chalte, Veer-Zaara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kal Ho Na Ho and many others.