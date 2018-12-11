Fatima Sana Shaikh in Turkey (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is giving us some major vacation goals with some fabulous pictures from Turkey, where she has been holidaying for a month now. Fatima has curated several pictures from her Turkish vacation and treated her Instafam to some of the best places in and around. On Tuesday, Fatima checked in to Istanbul, from where she posted pictures of the Galata Tower, cave paintings, wall art and of course, the different cuisines she tried. "Every wall a story," Fatima captioned one of her posts, adding the hashtags 'Turkey Street Art' and 'Graffiti.' For another picture, she wrote, "Hello, my love... food."

Through the pages of Fatima Sana Shaikh's Turkish vacation.

Fatima appears to have flown to Turkey soon after her film Thugs Of Hindostan hit the screens. Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif released on Diwali. Despite an impressive star cast, the film failed to impress the cine-goers and the critics. Thugs Of Hindostan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. Thugs Of Hindostan was Fatima's second film with Aamir after 2016's blockbuster Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has previously posted some wonderful pictures from China, where she was also accompanied by close friend Sanya Malhotra, who was also a part of Dangal. The actresses also attended the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week.

The Dangal stars also collaborated for a commercial, which they shot in Europe.

Fatima Sana Shaikh hasn't announced her next film yet.

