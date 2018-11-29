Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Giving Us Major Vacation Goals. See Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this image. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Seems like Fatima Sana Shaikh is having a great time in Turkey, going by her recent Instagram posts. The actress treated her fans to another postcard-worthy pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile on Thursday. She shared multiple pictures and wrote: "Breathtaking #bluemosque and #hagiasophia." In one of the pictures, Fatima can be seen happily smiling and the camera. Fatima, dressed in a casual outfit can also be seen sporting a cap in most of the pictures and we must tell you that she looks super cute. In another photograph, the Dangal actress can be seen posing against a picturesque location. Needless to say, Fatima's pictures received lots of love from her fans on Instagram.

Take a look at pictures from Fatima's Turkey diaries here:

Fatima's Instagram profile is giving us major travel goals. Anyone who has been following the actress on Instagram would know that she actively shares pictures from her travel diaries on Instagram. Remember, how a few months ago, she shared a video of herself along with Dangal co-star and close friend Sanya Malhotra? In the video, the duo could be seen dancing on the streets of Europe like nobody was watching. She captioned the video: "Going bindass in Europe. Can't believe the things Sanya Malhotra makes me do."

Here are some more:

A few months ago, Fatima shared pictures of herself from China a few months ago. Fatima was in China to attend the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week, which sort of became a vacation. Take a look at the pictures here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh's breakthrough film was Dangal, co-starring Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Her second film was Thugs Of Hindostan, which also featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.