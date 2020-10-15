'This Will Be Huge': Aamir Khan Loves The Trailer Of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar in a still from Laxmmi Bomb. (courtesy YouTube)

Almost a week after the release of Laxmmi Bomb trailer, Aamir Khan gave a shout out to the film and its lead actor Akshay Kumar in his latest tweet. On Thursday, Aamir Khan shared the trailer of the film and wrote that he wished that the film opened in theatres. Laxmmi Bomb will release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. Coming back to Aamir Khan's tweet, here's what the actor wrote: "Dear Akshay Kumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres and your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone."

Check out Aamir Khan's tweet:

Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence@foxstarhindi@advani_kiara@Shabinaa_Ent — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Adding the hashtag #MenSupportingMen, Akshay Kumar replied to Aamir Khan's tweet. He wrote: "Dear Aamir Khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched, my friend."

Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMenhttps://t.co/l80KXBqhlS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar do not interact much on social media but whenever they do, they occupy a spot on the list of trends. Remember when Aamir Khan posted a thank you note for Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala? This happed after the duo agreed to reschedule their film Bachchan Pandey at the actor's request to avoid clash with Laal Singh Chaddha.

"Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it," Aamir Khan tweeted. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021, while Bachchan Pandey is scheduled for a January 2021 release.

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Speaking of the film's release on an OTT platform, Akshay Kumar told news agency PTI, "To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres' first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority." The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani.