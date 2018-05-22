This Tribute To Sridevi Moved Daughters Janhvi, Khushi And Husband Boney Kapoor

Highlights
- The Kapoors invited Sridevi's fans to their Mumbai home
- They even gifted stills of Sridevi from her early films to the family
- Sridevi died in Dubai in February
She added that Boney Kapoor also guided them on how to click pictures "for the best possible angles and outcome."
A true fan moment, a dream come true, a perfect tribute to our all time beloved favorite and legendary Sridevi. Honored to see that Mr Boney Kapoor acknowledged and appreciated our efforts by inviting us to his residence to meet . Glad to meet such a humble and down to earth personality. It was a real touching and emotional moment when we remembered Sridevi Ji. We miss you Sridevi ... #Sridevilivesforever @sridevi.kapoor @janhvikapoor @boneykapoorproducer @arjunkapoor @anshulakapoor @anilskapoor @sanjaykapoor2500 @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @harshvardhankapoor @rheakapoor #sridevi @manishmalhotra05 #khushikapoor #janhvikapoor #queenofbollywood #awesomemoment #dreamcometrue
"We consider it an honour that Boney Kapoor invited us to meet and acknowledged our efforts. He is such a humble, down-to-earth personality and even Janhvi is such a doting daughter. For us it was a touching and emotional meeting. We miss Sridevi," Tonu Sojatia added.
Tonu Sojatia told IANS that they've covered Sridevi's entire film journey from the age of 4 to her last film MOM, for which she posthumously won Best Actress National Award. "The Sridevi-theme shows various moods of Sridevi - love, anger, innocence and dance - with corresponding images from some of her most well-known films in Hindi and south Indian languages, including Lamhe, Chandni," she told IANS.
Before parting, the trio presented Boney Kapoor with stills of Sridevi from her film Solva Saavan (1979), when "he first fell in love with his future wife" and to her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, they gifted images from the film Kumarasambhavam (1969), when Sridevi was all of four.
