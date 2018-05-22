This Tribute To Sridevi Moved Daughters Janhvi, Khushi And Husband Boney Kapoor

Three female fans of Sridevi decorated a car with stills from the late actress' film as a tribute

Janhvi and Khushi with their father Boney Kapoor.

New Delhi: 

  1. The Kapoors invited Sridevi's fans to their Mumbai home
  2. They even gifted stills of Sridevi from her early films to the family
  3. Sridevi died in Dubai in February
A special tribute to Sridevi by her three female fans moved the late actress' filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. According to an IANS report, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor invited Paridhi Bhati, 26, Bhavana Varma, 33, Tonu Sojatia, 29 for a meeting at their Mumbai home and of course, to get a glimpse of their special tribute - a car decorated with stills from Sridevi's films. In April, the three women drove from Pune to Goa and back in the car as a part of an all-women safari and now, they met the Kapoors over the weekend. "We were thrilled. They hosted us for nearly 40 minutes, came down to see our car and admired it very much. They insisted we stay back for lunch but we had time constraints, so we enjoyed delicious coffee with them," Tonu Sojatia told IANS.

She added that Boney Kapoor also guided them on how to click pictures "for the best possible angles and outcome."
 


"We consider it an honour that Boney Kapoor invited us to meet and acknowledged our efforts. He is such a humble, down-to-earth personality and even Janhvi is such a doting daughter. For us it was a touching and emotional meeting. We miss Sridevi," Tonu Sojatia added.

Tonu Sojatia told IANS that they've covered Sridevi's entire film journey from the age of 4 to her last film MOM, for which she posthumously won Best Actress National Award. "The Sridevi-theme shows various moods of Sridevi - love, anger, innocence and dance - with corresponding images from some of her most well-known films in Hindi and south Indian languages, including Lamhe, Chandni," she told IANS.
 


Before parting, the trio presented Boney Kapoor with stills of Sridevi from her film Solva Saavan (1979), when "he first fell in love with his future wife" and to her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, they gifted images from the film Kumarasambhavam (1969), when Sridevi was all of four.

Sridevi died in a hotel in Dubai in February and she was cremated with state honours in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)

