This Rare Pic Of Salim Khan, Salma Khan, And Helen Has A Cricket Connection. Photo Courtesy: Sohail Khan

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan on Monday shared a rare and heartwarming glimpse into his family life, posting a picture with his mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother, Helen, sitting alongside his father and Bollywood veteran writer Salim Khan.

He shared the photo with a cheeky yet affectionate caption on Instagram, "The best triangular series ever played".

The Khan family is known for their love of cricket and Sohail Khan's post came soon after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

The photo instantly struck a chord with fans who rarely get to see this side of the Khan household. In the image, the two women, along with Salim Khan, can be seen seated together in a warm, relaxed setting, exuding a quiet grace that speaks volumes of the bond that they share.

The Khan family's story has long fascinated Bollywood watchers. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who gave Hindi cinema classics such as Sholay and Zanjeer, married Salma Khan, whose real name is Sushila Charak, in 1964. The couple shares four children -- Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, followed by Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri.

Years later, Salim Khan crossed paths with celebrated Bollywood dancer-actress Helen, and their companionship gradually turned into love, leading to their marriage in 1981. But it was far from easy. Salim has previously admitted that his love for Helen was an emotional accident, and he was candid about the situation with his family rather than letting them learn about it through gossip columns.

Over the years, both Salma Khan and Helen have navigated the complexities of their relationship with dignity, with Helen often acknowledging how difficult it must have been for Salma and expressing that she never wanted to cause a separation.

Today, the Khan family stands as an example of resilience and mutual respect in the face of unconventional dynamics.

Sohail Khan's post, with its playful cricket reference, offered a rare look at this blended family's harmony. Fans flooded the comments section with love, calling the post a beautiful reminder that families can redefine themselves with time, respect, and affection.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan are also parents to Arpita Khan, whom they adopted when she was a baby. Salim Khan and Helen don't share biological children.

(With inputs from IANS)

