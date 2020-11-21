This Pic Of Rajinikanth With A 'Little Princess' Has An A R Rahman Connection

A R Rahman shared this throwback of Rajinikanth (courtesy arrahman)

Every now and then A R Rahman shares throwback photos and when he does, they turn out to be really epic ones. The Oscar-winning composer recently took a trip down memory lane and landed sometime in 1999. Rahman chanced upon an adorable photo of her daughter Khatija with megastar Rajinikanth. Khatija was just a baby then. "My little princess Khatija Rahman with Thalaivar," Rahman captioned his post. Trying to recall the year, Rahman said: "Padayappa, 1999 I guess." A R Rahman was the music composer of 1999 movie Padayappa, starring Rajinikanth and Sivaji Ganesan. Apart from Padayappa, A R Rahman has also composed music for Rajinikanth films such as Shivaji, Lingaa, Muthu, Enthiran and Kochadaiiyaan.

Here's the blast from the past A R Rahman shared on Instagram:

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu got married in 1997 are they are also parents to daughter Raheema and a son named Ameen. The Rahman family often share glimpses from their throwback treasury on Instagram. Last year, A R Rahman shared this photo of his 18 years younger self.

AR Rahman, who has composed over 100 songs in several languages in a career spanning three decades, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs, for which he has also designed the original score. AR Rahman's legacy of awards includes six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry along with Oscars and Grammys. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema.