Take The Hamper Home If You Can Identify This Baby Rahman

Highlights One of AR Rahman's daughters shared a throwback pic

She simply captioned her post "Throwback"

The other daughter left an adorable comment

This Rahman's Instagram profile is studded with throwback gems and one more was added to the list recently. AR Rahman's daughter Raheema picked out another favourite memory from her childhood album to treasure it forever on her Instagram. For the adorable childhood photo of hers, she simply composed the words "throwback photo" with the help of emojis. Raheema's sister Khatija had to had to pop in on Instagram to share an adorable comment: "Baby Raieeemm," she wrote for her sister. In the photo, baby Khatija can be seen dressed in an oversized tee while posing for the cameras. AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married in 1997 are they are also parents to a son named Ameen.

Blast from the past indeed!

Meanwhile, the Rahman sibling trio often feature on Khatija's Instagram, like in this post.

Last year, AR Rahman had shared a blast from the past, featuring an 18-year-younger version of himself, his "two little daughters" and his mother. "18 years back with mom and my two little girls," captioned AR Rahman.

Both Raheema and Khatija are singers, just like their dad. Earlier in December, AR Rahman, along with his daughters Khatija and Raheema, performed their new song Ahimsa, which he composed in collaboration with Irish rock band U2 at the band's first ever Mumbai concert as part of U2's The Joshua Tree Tour. Raheema also travels a lot with her father. Last year, she went to the Grammys with Raheema. He filled up his Instagram with Grammy-special moments with Raheema featuring in some of them. AR Rahman was criticised for allegedly forcing his daughter Khatija to wear a niqaab to an event, which he responded to with these words: "Freedom to choose."