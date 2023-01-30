This Pathaan Star Checked Into A Theatre Screening Of The Film In Incognito Mode

Deepika Padukone pictured outside the theatre.

To call Pathaan a superhit would be quite an understatement. The film, which opened in theatres last week, continues its stellar run at the box office (more on that later). Amid all the buzz around the film, one of the Pathaan stars decided to check the audiences response in the theater on Sunday night. We are talking about Deepika Padukone. The actress visited Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre where she watched the film. However, the actress hid her face under a black hoodie and a black mask.

See photos of Deepika Padukone at the Gaiety Galaxy here:

Deepika Padukone at Gaiety Galaxy.

Ahead of the Pathaan release, a Twitter user had asked Shah Rukh Khan during a Twitter AMA session if he has ever went to a theatre to check fans' reactions. "Have you ever sneak (sic) into a theatre to watch your own movie to see the reaction of the fans," asked a fan. SRK's reply was this: "No haven't done that for a long time....Also haven't had a release na...For Pathaan maybe it's that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall."

No haven't done that for a long time....also haven't had a release na....for #Pathaan maybe it's that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall. https://t.co/AamgAD6MRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on Sunday evening. He waved and blew kisses at his fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par. ( hospitality at Pathaan's house)...Thank you all my Mehmaans (guests) for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par... Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Speaking of the film's success, it collected a whopping Rs 429 crore worldwide within 4 days of its release.Pathaan, the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, earned Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. Ahead of its release, the spy thriller had sold 5.5 lakh tickets for it's first day in advance booking.

Pathaan released in theatres last week. The film features SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the film.