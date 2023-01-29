Shilpa Rao Shares Pic With Deepika Padukone, Thanks Her For 'Love And Warmth'

Shilpa Rao shared this picture. (courtesy: shilparao)

Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang singer, has treated her Insta family to a picture of her with "Boss Lady" Deepika Padukone. In the image, Shilpa and her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, can be seen posing with Deepika for a picture-perfect frame. The photo seems to be from the special screening of Pathaan, which was held at Yash Raj Film Studios post release of Pathaan. Sharing the post, Shilpa Rao captioned it as "With the BOSS LADY onscreen and offscreen... @deepikapadukone. Thank you for the love and warmth each time I meet you. More power to you. @riteshkrishnan and I had a super duper night."

Soon after singer Shilpa Rao shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "She's just the body. You are the SOUL," while another wrote, "So so proud of you Shilpa Di... As days are passing, you are shining brighter and brighter!"

Take a look at the post below:

On Saturday, Shilpa Rao shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it as "A SMASHHHHHH screening of #Pathaan with THE #PATHAAN of Bollywood @iamsrk. He is all respect as all he exudes is, respect for all. Everytime I meet him, he makes me feel... abhi to kaam karna shuru kiya hai, bahut door talak chalna hai, ek accha insaan banke (I have just started working... have to walk a long distance, by becoming a good person). Thank you SRK for the warm welcome. @riteshkrishnan happiness doubled with you."

Take a look below:

Shilpa Rao is one of the most talented and soulful singers in the Indian music industry. Earlier, Shilpa Rao has been the voice of Deepika Padukone in the song Khuda Jaane Mein from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Shilpa Rao has also given many hit tracks to Bollywood, such as Saiyan Re (Salame Ishq), Javeda Zindagi (Anwar), Hardum Humdum (Ludo), Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha) and many more.