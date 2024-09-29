IIFA 2024: The <i>Jawan</i> Effect - Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To <i>Chaleya</i> With Singer Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao is riding high after winning the award for the Best Playback Singer (Female) at the IIFA 2024. The star won the trophy for the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. Upon receiving the award, Shilpa treated the audience to a live rendition of the track. To make the moment even more special, Shah Rukh Khan, who was hosting the night, joined her on stage and grooved to the tune alongside her. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon were also on stage. Sharing the video of this moment on Instagram, Shilpa Rao wrote, “What a night … thank you Shah Rukh Khan for thinking me for #Chaleya and making this night super special. Thank you IIFA.”

Mentioning her Chaleya co-singer, Shilpa Rao added, “Miss you badly Arijit Singh. Thank you everyone for the love … grateful and humbled.”

Reacting to the video, Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi posted high-voltage emojis. TV actress Rabya Kulsoom wrote, “Witnessed it live !! I am your biggest fan and was the loudest in the audience.” Singer Bhoomi Trivedi said, “Congratulations Queen.” Singer Sukriti Kakar shared red hearts. Many others followed suit.

Check out Shilpa Rao's post below:

The official Instagram page of IIFA also posted the video of Shilpa Rao's winning moment. The side note read, “The talented Shilpa Rao leaves us spellbound as she sings the blockbuster Chaleya on winning the NEXA IIFA Award 2024 for Playback Singer (Female)!”

While Shilpa Rao won the Best Playback Singer (Female), Bhupinder Babbal took home the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song Arjan Vailey from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, Bhupinder Babbal accepted the award from Vivek Oberoi. IIFA celebrated his win by sharing a photo of the singer holding the gleaming trophy. The caption read, “The exceptionally talented Bhupinder Babbal captures the NEXA IIFA 2024 Award for Playback Singer (Male) with his powerful performance in ‘Arjan Vailey.'”

Apart from Chaleya, Shilpa Rao has lent her vocals to many soulful tracks such as Besharam Rang, Tere Hawale, Sher Khul Gaye, Kalank, Ishq Shava, Tose Naina Lage and many more.