Pathaan's "Mehmaan Nawaazi" At Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan Sums It Up

SRK pictured greeting his fans outside Mannat.

The sea of love at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat was quite a scene to witness on Sunday evening. The reason? The superstar surprised his fans with a meet and greet session. After Pathaan's stellar success, SRK decided to do an impromptu session with fans. Shah Rukh Khan blew kisses and greeted fans with open arms (literally). He also shared a video from the moment on his social media profile and he wrote: "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par ( hospitality at Pathaan's house)...Thank you all my Mehmaans (guests) for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved." The comments section of the post was filled with heart emojis and comments like "Last star of the planet" and "the last of the stars."

Check out the video posted by SRK here:

A few days ago, SRK was asked by a fan during an AMA session "How does it feel from up there?" (referring to Mannat). SRK had replied with these words: "Like a balancing act...The edge I stand on is very small."

Like a balancing act....the edge I stand on is very small!!! https://t.co/Tto3vGy9oM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Here are some photos from SRK's meet and greet session with fans from Sunday:

SRK at Mannat.

SRK at Mannat.

SRK at Mannat.

SRK at Mannat.

SRK at Mannat.

Pathaan's box office success needs no introduction but for those who require one, the film managed to collect a whopping Rs 429 crore worldwide within 4 days of its release. Pathaan, the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, earned Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. Additionally, the spy thriller sold 5.5 lakh tickets for it's first day in advance booking.

Pathaan released in theatres last week and it is unstoppable at the box office. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone alongside SRK and features John Abraham as the antagonist. In Pathaan, John Abraham plays the leader of a private terror group, whose only mission is to destroy India. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone feature as agents who work together to save India from John Abraham's malicious mission.