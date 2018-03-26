This Man Is Not Esha Gupta's Boyfriend, OK? And Please Help Find Her One

The man in Esha Gupta's recent Instagram post is not boyfriend, the actress just clarified. Several unconfirmed reports suggested that Esha might be in a relationship, after she posted a series of Instagram stories with him. In the stories, she apparently addressed him as 'my boyfriend.' Ok, so now, 'the man' we are talking about is fashion designer Nikhil Thampi and he isn't Esha's boyfriend. But she's asked people to find her one boyfriend. "Ok guys he is one of my closest best friend. We love each other, as friends. JUST FRIENDS.. he's one of my BFFs and I'm very lucky to have him.. Nikhil Thampi, why don't you love me back eh? Anyways hope this clarifies all the media reports.. Also, find me a man someone been single forever.. thanks," read Esha's post.
A Bollywoodlife report suggested that Esha's uploaded the Instagram story to 'troll' Nikhil. "They keep passing such jokes even while they are shooting" a source told Bollywoodlife.
Esha Gupta has been trolled incessantly several times for posting her pictures. However, she handled them like a boss. "Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down other who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities," she told new agency IANS.
Esha Gupta was last seen in Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. She played in a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar's Rustom, also starring Ileana. Raaz 3D, Jannat 2 and Humshakals are her other films. She is reportedly working on Aankhen 2.