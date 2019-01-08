This Is When Prateik Babbar Will Marry Fiancee Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Prateik Babbar and his fiancée Sanya Sagar will marry later this month, reports Mumbai Mirror. Their wedding will be a two-day affair and as per the Mumbai Mirror report, they will marry in Lucknow, her hometown. Prateik and Sanya got engaged in January 2018. The ceremonies will take place on January 22 and 23 and a wedding reception in Mumbai has also been planned. The Mumbai Mirror report states that Prateik and Sanya wanted an intimate wedding ceremony with families and close friends only. "They have known each other for almost a decade but have been dating for only around two years and are excited to take their relationship to next level," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Sanya is a writer-director. Prateik had proposed to her in Goa in 2016. Their engagement ceremony also took place in Lucknow. "She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me," Prateik had told Mumbai Mirror after the ceremony. I have been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as believe it gives a relationship substance," he added.

Prateik Babbar, 32, is the son of late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Baaghi 2, Mulk and Mitron are his three films which released in 2018. In Baaghi 2, he co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani while his Mulk co-stars were Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is Prateik's upcoming film.