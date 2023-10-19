This Is What Akshay Kumar Looked Like At 23. See His Throwback Thursday Post

Akshay Kumar posted this throwback.(courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar took a trip down the memory lane and dug out throwback gold from his photo archives. Keeping up with the feels of Throwback Thursday, the superstar shared an old photograph on his Instagram profile. Akshay Kumar revealed that the photo happens to be from the time he was 23. Akshay Kumar captioned his post, "Your firsts are always special. And so is this photo, taken when I was 23...my first time in front of the camera and before I could realise, it soon became my first love, all thanks to your love. #ThrowbackThursday."

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar shared this LOL video on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "So I let my daughter steer the paddle boat...and then this happened. #DaddyDaughterAdventures #MomentsToCherish #KidsAreLife."

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar summed up his "mid-week musing" with this video.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He also starred in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), and Housefull 5. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, that featured Suriya in the lead role. His other upcoming projects include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.