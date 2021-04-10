This Is Preity Zinta's Therapy In 'These Crazy Times' Of The Lockdown

Preity Zinta shared this picture.(Image courtesy: realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta has always been known for spreading laughter and positivity and her recent Instagram post is all about laughing it out in the difficult times. The 46-year-old actress who is currently living in Mumbai, shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Saturday. In the picture, Preity can be seen chilling by the swimming pool while laughing her heart out. Mumbai is currently under lockdown due to ta surge in the COVID-19 cases and sharing how laughter has been her "therapy" during the "crazy times" of the lockdown, Preity wrote: "Laughter is and always will be the best kind of therapy - specially in these crazy times where we live with the stress of getting sick or locked up in more lockdowns."

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

The post received many likes and comments from the fans of Preity Zinta. Most of the fans chose to drop heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post. "Cute ma'am," a fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

This isn't the first time that Preity is spreading smiles on the Internet, the actress had recently shared a soothing video of herself enjoying the sunset by the beach with an adorable dog. Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote: "Sunset with my new friend, Take me back."

Take a look at the actress post here:

Preity Zinta enjoys a great fan following and she keeps sharing goofy posts on her social media.

Recently on the occasion of Holi, the actress had shared some throwback pictures from her previous Holi celebrations with her husband Gene Goodenough. In the picture, Preity and Gene can be seen wearing colours on their faces. Preity wasn't able to meet her husband Gene Goodenough on this Holi since he is in his Los Angeles home and Preity is currently in Mumbai. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic .... so, I'm putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive."

Checkout Preity's Holi post here:

Preity Zinta happens to be one of the most successful actresses of her time. She made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se co-starring Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan. She later featured in several hit films like Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kya Kehna and Dil Chahta Hai.