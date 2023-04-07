This Is Not A Drill: Shah Rukh Khan Tops TIME100 Reader Poll. Lionel Messi Is No 5

SRK shared this image.(courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked first in a list of TIME100 Reader Poll. The criterion was that readers voted for the personalities that they deemed were the best fit for a spot on the iconic magazine TIME's annual list of the most influential people. The actors ranked above the likes of Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, athlete Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Shah Rukh won by earning 4% of the vote after more than 1.2 million votes were cast. If that is not a reason to celebrate, we don't know what is.

The second spot on the list was occupied by Iranian women protesting for freedom. It was followed by health care workers, who came in third with a total of 2% of the vote from the readers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan earned about 1.9% of the vote and ranked 4th. Football legend Lionel Messi, with 1.8% of the vote, occupied the 5th spot.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a career spanning decades, has starred in over 100 films. SRK, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.

The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.